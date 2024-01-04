PPP urges CEC to drop symbols resembling ‘arrow’

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party said yesterday that it rejects the politics of drawing rooms. Speaking at a joint news conference here, PPP Senators Palwasha Khan and Shahadat Awan said the party had presented its manifesto, encompassing ten points to the public and expects to win the February 8 polls.

They emphasized the initiation of the electoral campaign, highlighting concerns that those claiming to form the government are hesitant to step out of their drawing rooms. “Some seek support from external forces, while others aim to manipulate the election,” Senator Palwasha Khan said. She said the PPP advocates for transparent elections on February 8 and expressed confidence in the Election Commission. Senator Palwasha Khan underscored PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision, focusing on eliminating hatred and addressing the nation’s issues, particularly providing employment. Senator Palwasha Khan affirmed the party’s commitment to the nation’s welfare, rejecting personal vendettas and divisive politics. She said the PPP had initiated its electoral campaign, acknowledging the challenges ahead. She stressed the importance of peaceful elections and call for resolution of concerns before February 8. On this occasion, Senator Shahadat Awan urged for nationwide elections on that date, encouraging those who intend to evade elections to establish stronger connections with powerful forces.

Meanwhile, yesterday, PPP Secretary General Senator Taj Haider wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja seeking removal of some election symbols. In his letter, Taj Haider said: “We have the honour to invite your kind attention towards the fact that there are some election symbols in the list of approved ECP election symbols which bear close resemblance with the Election symbol (Arrow) of our Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians. Some of such symbols are pencil, ball point, pen, screwdriver and toothbrush.” He added: “This resemblance can confuse ordinary voters and there is a danger that our votes can be stamped on these symbols if these were allotted to other candidates. We would also bring to your notice that in byelections 2018 Jehangir Treen’s prayer in the High Court that the election symbol of PML-N candidate (Batsman) who was contesting against him should be removed since Tareen’s symbol (Bat) had a resemblance with the symbol of his opponent, was upheld by the high court.” Haider said the resemblance of the symbols “mentioned by us with our election symbol (Arrow) is much closer to that which was upheld by the high court in Tareen’s case.” He urged the CEC to drop the mentioned symbols from the list.