PPP will change people's fate: Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday the PPP would change fate of the people after coming into power.

He was addressing workers convention in NA-125 in Lahore.

“I welcome Zulfiqar Mayo to the party. The PPP is contesting elections to win from every constituency. We will form the government,” he said.

The PPP chairman said he had not believed in politics of hatred, division and blackmailing.

He said the PPP would double the salaries, give free electricity to poor, free education and free health facilities from Kashmir to Karachi.

“We will not commit false pledges like PML-N. We will provide free treatment facilities in the Punjab like every district of Sindh,” he added.

Criticising Nawaz Sharif, he said the former prime minister had not built a hospital in Raiwind as he himself was treated in London.

The PPP chairman added further they were building 2,000,000 houses for the flood victims in Sindh.

“I have promised to build 3,000,000 house, convey my message to every slum in Punjab,” he said, adding that Mian Sahib, the founder of PTI tried to change name of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

“We will expand BISP networking by introducing Benazir Mazdoor Card to workers and youth card to the youth,” he said.

“After coming to power, we will start eradicating hunger at the Union Council levels, we have a track record, we will fulfill our promises, he said”.

The PPP was not competing with political parties but with poverty, inflation and unemployment, he concluded.