PSDF, EDF launch programme to propel textile industry

LAHORE-Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) has announced the successful graduation of 2,400 skilled professionals for the textile value added sector training to contribute its share for boosting the sector exports. This achievement is part of the collaborative initiative between PSDF and Export Development Fund (EDF) by investing in skilling the workforce and contributing to the growth of exports.

Pakistan, recognized as the 8th largest exporter of textile products in Asia, stands as the 4th largest producer and 3rd largest consumer of cotton. The textile sector constitutes 46 percent of the total manufacturing sector, employing 40 percent of the national labor force. According to the Board of Investment (BOI), the textile exports contribute approximately 60 percent to Pakistan’s total exports, and the sector has witnessed substantial growth, with FY 2021 exports reaching $17.67 billion, a 28 percent increase. In a strategic move to propel the textile industry, PSDF and EDF joined forces to launch the “Export Growth Program in the Readymade Garments and Knitwear Industry.” Funded by EDF, this groundbreaking project focuses on providing essential skills training to meet the specific demands of the textile sector, particularly in the production of readymade garments and knitwear.

The project, implemented across Punjab and Sindh via PSDF, aims to train 6,500 individuals during the first year of 2023-24. This includes a targeted 20 percent female trainees, fostering inclusivity in a traditionally male-dominated industry. The comprehensive training program offers hands-on practical experience aligned with industry requirements, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared for the challenges of the workforce. Post-course completion, 50 percent of the trained individuals will be offered employment, bolstering the skilled workforce crucial for sustained growth and contributing to the sector’s further expansion and the overall economic development of Pakistan. This initiative underscores the commitment of PSDF and EDF to harness the potential of the skilled workforce that will play a pivotal role in Pakistan’s continued success in the global textile market