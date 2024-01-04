PTI loses legal battle for bat

PESHAWAR/ RAWALPINDI - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday restored the decision of nullifying the intra-party election of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) party by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and withdrew its injunction.

After the decision of the court, PTI’s election symbol “bat” would also be withdrawn. In his decision, PHC Judge, Justice Ejaz Khan on the application of Election Commission and after hearing the arguments of both the parties, withdrew the injunction order and reinstated the decision of the election commission of December 22.

It should be noted that ECP declared the PTI intra-party elections null and void and withdrew the election symbol, on which the PHC issued an injunction on December 26.

The EC had objected to the court issuing an injunction without hearing the election commission. The PHC had accepted the review petition of the EC.

Senior lawyer Qazi Muhammad Anwar and Naveed Akhtar advocate represented PTI while Sikander Bashir Mohmand and Mohsin Kamran Siddique appeared for the ECP.

Qazi Anwar argued that the ECP’s decision to strip PTI of the “bat” symbol was illegal, saying that no action had been taken against 19 other parties that had not conducted intraparty polls. He claimed that the ECP’s review plea was not maintainable as it used court powers to nullify PTI’s recent intra-party elections and take away its election symbol.

The bench inquired whether PTI had filed a contempt of court petition against the ECP, to which the PTI counsel responded in the negative, stating that they hadn’t taken such action for the ECP’s failure to implement the PHC verdict. He requested time until January 9, citing a similar case being heard in the Lahore High Court.

Contrarily, ECP lawyers Sikander Bashir Mohmand and Mohsin Kamran Siddique argued that the high court was not the appropriate forum to challenge the orders issued by the country’s top electoral body. They suggested that PTI should have approached the Supreme Court since the ECP is responsible for conducting fair elections per the law. They highlighted the single-member bench’s observation that the election process involves various stages, starting from the issuance of the election program to the transparent conduct of polls, and urged PTI to address the matter at the Supreme Court level. While talking to reporters in Rawalpindi, PTI’s Barrister Gohar Khan said his party would move the apex court after due deliberations, noting that the SC “would not let this matter slide”. “The Supreme Court has already stated that revoking a party’s symbol is tantamount to disbanding the entire party,” the PTI leader said, hoping that his party would get relief from the top court. Gohar noted that all PTI ticket holders would run as independent candidates if the apex court did not accept the party’s plea.