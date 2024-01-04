Rescue 1122 Tank takes part in 1373 rescue operations in 2023

Tank - Rescue 1122 Tank engaged in 1,373 rescue operations throughout 2023 within the district, maintaining an impressive average response time of under seven minutes.

As per the district’s emergency service’s annual report, they facilitated referral services, extending aid to 1,219 victims and patients. These individuals were safely transferred from the district hospital to other districts for medical care, all free of charge.

he emergencies attended by Rescue 1122 encompassed various categories: 1,033 medical cases, 126 road traffic accidents, two blasts, 28 fire outbreaks, two drowning incidents, 53 bullet injuries, and 129 recovery-related incidents.

Over this period, the service fielded a total of 23,766 calls, including 8,317 emergency calls and 14,096 fraudulent calls.

Highlighting their operational scope, the service managed 23 referral- related emergencies, nine of which were handled within the district. In 14 cases, patients were efficiently transferred to other districts for specialized care.

Notably, Rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with the necessary gear, ensuring effective aid provision during emergencies.