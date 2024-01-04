Sanjrani grieved over loss of life in Iran blasts

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani expressed deep sorrow and grief on Thursday over the loss of precious human lives due to the blasts in the Iranian city of Kerman.

In a condolence message, he conveyed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with its brotherly nation during this time of sorrow. The Chairman Senate Sanjrani also extended sincere condolences to the families of the victims, expressing profound sympathy for their loss.

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, leader of the House in Senate Senator Ishaq Dar, and leader of the opposition in Senate Senator Dr. Shehzad Waseem joined in denouncing the blasts in Kerman.

Expressing solidarity, they affirmed that Pakistan and its people stand with Iran during this challenging time. In their condolence messages, they extended heartfelt sympathies to the families of the deceased and offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.