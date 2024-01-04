Sea phase of Int’l Exercise Barracuda-XII held at North Arabian Sea

The sea phase of International Exercise Barracuda-XII was held today at North Arabian Sea.

Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Maqbool Baqar graced the occasion as Chief Guest and witnessed the sea phase of the exercise onboard Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Ship KASHMIR.

Air and Surface assets of Pakistan Navy, PMSA, Pakistan Air Force and other national stakeholders participated in the sea phase of exercise.

Exercises on containment of oil spill, Search and Rescue operations and anti-piracy were demonstrated by Pak Navy and PMSA aircrafts, Pakistan Navy and PAF helicopters as well as PMSA ships.

The drills were witnessed by fifteen foreign observers and representatives of various National stakeholders. The foreign observers applauded the efforts being put in by all the stakeholders specially the efforts of Pakistan Navy and PMSA to fight any disaster at sea.

International Exercise Barracuda-XII is a Marine Oil Spill exercise and is aimed to enhance capacity and proficiency of National stakeholders to combat the menace of pollution at sea.