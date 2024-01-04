SIFC attracting investors from Gulf countries, says PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday said that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is playing an active role in attracting investors from Gulf countries, including Qatar, to benefit from opportunities in the key sectors of economy.

The prime minister, during a meeting with Qatari Ambassador Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater in Islamabad, said that Pakistan and Qatar enjoyed strong fraternal ties.

He expressed Pakistan’s desire to expand bilateral cooperation across all spheres, particularly trade and investment.

PM Kakar also conveyed warm regards to the Qatari emir.

He encouraged the Qatari ambassador to explore the potential for cooperation in the sectors of tourism and media.

He said that Pakistan appreciated the role played by Qatar in diplomatic efforts that led to a temporary ceasefire in Gaza.

The PM stressed the need for concerted efforts by the international community, particularly Muslim Ummah, to bring peace to Palestine.

This was Al-Khater’s first call on PM Kakar since presenting his credentials in November last year.

The PM congratulated the envoy on assuming ambassadorial responsibilities in Pakistan, and hoped that the bonds of friendship between the two countries would further strengthen during his tenure.