KARACHI-The cabinet committee on the flood protection sector on Wednesday, met to review and discuss projects for flood-affected areas of Sindh.

The meeting was chaired jointly by Sindh Caretaker Ministers for Revenue, Industry and Commerce Younus Dagha and Minister for Irrigation, Ishwar Lal while Chairman Planning and Development Board Sindh Shakeel Ahmed Manganejo, Secretary Irrigation Sindh Niaz Ali Abbasi and other relevant officers attended, said a statement issued here.