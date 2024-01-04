Thursday, January 04, 2024
Sindh Food Authority wastes 400-kg mouldy pickles

APP
January 04, 2024
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The team of Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Shikarpur led by Deputy Director Operations District Shikarpur Saeed Ahmed Memon, during an operation wasted around 400 kilograms of mouldy pickles on Starganj Road Shikarpur.
The action was taken on the directives of Director General SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain, said a statement on Wednesday. The SFA team also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the sellers of mouldy pickles.
Meanwhile, the DG SFA has warned all those involved in the food business to avoid using unsafe methods in their business and asked them to run their food business as per the rules of SFA.

