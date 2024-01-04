Siraj calls for constitutional supremacy to cleanse politics of corruption

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said that the prevailing climate of political instability can only be transformed into a more favourable one through the supremacy of the constitution.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the JI chief underscored that implementing Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution could effectively cleanse Pakistani politics of corruption.

Siraj highlighted the longstanding issue where politics in Pakistan had been driven by the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) rather than merit and eligibility.

According to him, democratic nations do not tolerate corrupt individuals in public office, a principle that he believes should be upheld in Pakistan.

The JI chief deplored that power in Pakistan often centered around specific families rather than being a product of democratic processes.

He also voiced concern over the erosion of ideology within political parties, with a shift towards personality cults replacing genuine political principles.

Siraj berated former ruling parties for promoting a culture of abusive politics, asserting that this trend needed to be reversed.

He affirmed that the Jamaat-e-Islami represented the best option for the electorate.