Siraj launches JI’s election campaign in Lahore

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq has launched the JI election campaign in NA- 126 Lahore by addressing a large gathering in Ittefaq Town on Wednesday. He appealed to the people to cast their votes in favor of the JI, with the promise of transforming the country into an Islamic welfare state. Haq highlighted the numerous challenges faced by the nation, including a weak economy, precarious law and order situation, and corruption, attributing these issues to the shared responsibility of the former rulers. JI Secretary General and candidate from NA-126 Amirul Azim also spoke on the occasion. Haq criticized the former ruling parties as family and relative-centric, prioritizing personal interests over the welfare of the public. The actions of these former rulers have damaged the economy and weakened institutions, resulting in the deterioration of the rule of law and accountability in the country, he said. Expressing skepticism about those who have frequently formed governments in the past and are now claiming to resolve the issues, Haq asserted that they have been exposed and are incapable of addressing the prevailing crises. Consequently, he positioned the JI as the sole hope for the people. He pledged that, if elected, the JI would establish the rule of law, repair the economy, and transform Pakistan into a state capable of confronting international challenges. He envisioned a Pakistan that could effectively advocate for the rights of Palestinians, Kashmiris, and the entire Ummah.