SMBR, Commissioner visit LDA e-Registry Model Centre

LAHORE - Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed and Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited LDA (Lahore Development Authority) E-Registry Model Centre, here on Wednesday. PLRA (Punjab Land Record Authority) Director General Saira Umar, DC Lahore Rafia Haider, Chief Engineer LDA Asrar Saeed were also present. The SMBR Nabeel Javed reviewed the online registration process of an applicant at the e-Registry Centre. He said that e-registry model center is the most important programme in online registry revenue affairs. E-Registry Model Center Egerton Road is complete, counters are operational and Lotus will be operational within 24 hours. According to the directives of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, all eregistry facilities will be available to the citizens under one roof.The SMBR was told in the briefing that work of e-registry center has been completed as per the deadline. All registrars of Shalamar Town, Ravi Town, and Sumanabad Town will sit in the e-Registry Model Center. Commissioner Lahore informed that e-Registry has state-of-theart offices equipped with modern facilities. All the facilities will be available in a corporate style under one roof for the revenue affairs of the citizens. Work has been completed in all sections of e-Registry Model Center. Floor Manager will also be present to guide the citizens.