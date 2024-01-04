Subsidised Wheat & More

In a fresh call of daily protests and sit-ins across all districts of Gilgit Baltistan (GB), the protesters are demanding restoration of the price of subsidised wheat. Though the loudest demand, this is not the only demand of the protesters. Under the Awami Action Committee, the people of GB have put forth a charter of demands. It is important to pay heed and listen to these protesters and give them relief wherever it is due. The electricity crisis has also worsened in GB and the resolution of it is also one of the many demands. Genuine grievances of people, mostly related to decisions and lack of decisions that impact their daily lives, must be addressed.

In these chilling winters, two hours outside every day to make themselves heard speaks enough of the genuineness of the demands. Wheat is an everyday consumption all across the country. Already the price of the subsidised wheat available to the people of GB was raised in 2022. Now the people are unhappy with a further raise that has been implemented. The protesters, representing various segments of society, are expressing frustration over the lack of consultation by the GB government before implementing the price hike. Add to that the frustration over the lack of electricity. The daily sit-ins necessitate the urgency of addressing the public’s concerns.

The charter of demands, ranging from restoring wheat prices to addressing electricity crises and advocating for GB’s share in the NFC award, reflects the multi-faceted issues people are facing. Some of their demands are also pertaining to the reversal of taxes that have been imposed recently. It is important that GB’s government negotiate with the people, clear its stance, and rationalise the decisions taken before the people. It is also required that people’s rationale must also be heard by the government. Only in such an exchange will a solution be agreed upon by all sides.

Shying away from the issues that are affecting people’s everyday lives is only going to worsen the situation. An expectation that the protests will fizzle out on their own and people will make peace with the new prices and taxes is misplaced. There must be a will to negotiate a settlement, take people in confidence, and restore their trust. Whether or not the prices are restored must be concluded with a consensus from all sides.