Tayyab’s ton, Nisar’s five-fer light up day one of President’s Trophy fourth round

KARACHI - The fourth round of the President’s Trophy Grade-I 2023-24 commenced here at three different venues, showcasing thrilling en­counters among top cricket teams. SNGPL faced off against KRL, SBP clashed with Wapda, and the match between Ghani Glass and HEC witnessed intense action.

Ghani Glass’ Tayyab Tahir headlined with his seventh first-class hundred while SBP’s Nisar Ahmad wreaked havoc with the ball on his way to a third first-class five-wicket haul.

KRL posted a competitive total of 281-9 in their 80 overs after choosing to bat first. Openers Ali Zaryab and Abdul Faseeh set the stage with a 44-run partnership, fol­lowed by significant contributions from Imran Rafiq and Sarmad Bhatti. Despite a challenging innings, skipper Rohail Nazir managed only three runs.

Leg-spinner Arif Yaqoob showcased his prowess, claiming 4-83. SNGPL fin­ished the day with 22 runs on the board for no loss. Abid Ali (13 not out, 26b, 3x4s) and Azhar Ali (9 not out, 22b, 1x4) will be on the crease on day two.

SBP dominated the day against Wap­da, bundling them out for 140 runs in 43.1 overs. Nisar Ahmad led the charge with a five-wicket haul, requiring only nine overs to achieve the feat. SBP, in reply, ended the day at 77-4, trailing by 63 runs. Zain Abbas top-scored with 37 runs. Rameez Aziz and Muhammad Irfan Khan will resume batting for SBP on day two.

In a closely contested match, HEC trails by 81 runs, losing six wickets for 140 runs in re­sponse to Ghani Glass’ total of 221. Tayyab Ta­hir’s stellar seventh first-class century rescued Ghani Glass from a precarious position, sup­ported by Shahbaz Javed’s crucial half-century.

Wahaj Riaz impressed on his first-class debut, taking four wickets. HEC, in reply, struggled, losing wickets at regular in­tervals. Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Rameez Jnr made crucial breakthroughs. Ghazi Ghouri and Haris Khan formed an unbroken 55-run partnership, guiding HEC to stumps at 140-6.