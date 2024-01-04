Tensions in Red Sea spillover effects of Gaza conflict: China tells UN

Expressing concern over attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, China has linked the ongoing tensions in the busy sea route with the war in Gaza, the besieged Palestinian enclave which has been pounded by Israeli attacks since Oct. 07.

“The current tensions in the Red Sea are one of the manifestations of the spillover effects of the conflict in Gaza,” Ambassador Geng Shuang told the UN Security Council briefing on the Red Sea on Wednesday.

“Only by achieving an early cease-fire in Gaza and easing the humanitarian crisis on the ground, can we avert any further escalation in the Red Sea and prevent other parts of the Middle East from being embroiled in conflicts and wars,” said Geng, China’s deputy permanent representative at the UN.

He added Beijing was “committed to working with all parties to make unremitting efforts to promote de-escalation in the Red Sea, a political settlement of the Yemen issue, the cessation of hostilities in Gaza, and long-lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.”

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have significantly stepped up their involvement in the Israel-Palestine conflict in the Gaza Strip by targeting vessels in the Southern Red Sea.

The group has warned that it will attack all Israel-bound ships. It said the attacks are to support Palestinians as they face Israel's "aggression and siege" in Gaza.

At least 22,313 Palestinians have since been killed and 57,296 others injured, according to Gaza’s health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

Without naming Houthis, Geng told the UN: “We call on the relevant party to cease assaulting civilian ships and respect and protect the freedom of navigation of all countries in the Red Sea.”

The Chinese diplomat noted the Yemen “issue is at a critical juncture,” a transcript of Geng's statement at the Security Council read.

“The tensions in the Red Sea have posed new challenges to the political process in Yemen,” he said, calling on all parties concerned in the conflict-hit nation “to remain calm, exercise restraint, stay committed to dialogue and consultation, promote a political settlement.”