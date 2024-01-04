Toshakhana case: PTI founder and his wife to be indicted on Jan 6

The court could not indict the founder of PTI and his wife, Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana reference case.

The proceedings, in the court of Judge Muhammad Bashir at Adiala Jail, addressed both the Toshakhana case and the £190 million scandal.

Notably, the court scheduled January 6 for the indictment of the founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi in the said reference.

Meanwhile, a decision on the bail application of the accused in relation to both the Toshakhana reference and the 190 million pound scandal is also fixed for the same date.

The PTI founder has also filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking the suspension of the sentence in the Toshakhana case.