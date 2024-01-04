Trade Peaks

The temporary opening of the Pakistan-China border at Khunjerab Pass for trade activities marks a significant and positive development, providing a 14-day window for transportation vehicles, drivers, and cargo to pass between the two countries. This move is crucial for fostering economic ties and facilitating cross-border trade.

This temporary opening aligns with the commitment made after the meeting between caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Chinese President Xi Jinping, where both nations agreed to keep Khunjerab Pass operational year-round. Traditionally, the pass remained closed for four months during winter, hindering trade between the two countries. The decision to temporarily open the pass during this period demonstrates a commitment to enhancing economic cooperation and maintaining connectivity even in challenging weather conditions. The border protocol agreement between Pakistan and China, allowing trade and travel between April and November, underscores the significance of this temporary opening. This agreement has been in place since 1985, and the recent move to keep the pass operational year-round further strengthens the economic ties between Gilgit-Baltistan and China’s Xinjiang region. The economic opportunities arising from increased trade activities during the winter months can have a positive impact on the local economies of both regions.

A dozen Chinese containers, some carrying goods and mostly empty for carrying export items, arrived at the Sost Dry Port through the Khunjerab Pass on the first day of the temporary opening. This influx of goods signifies the immediate impact of the decision, allowing for the smooth flow of trade between the two nations. Imtiaz Shigri, Assistant Collector Customs, Sost, highlighted that Pakistan Customs would facilitate trade activities during the temporary opening, with customs officials already stationed at Sost dry port for the clearance of imported and exported consignments. It’s evident that the necessary infrastructure and regulatory measures are in place to ensure the efficient handling of trade operations during this period.

The temporary opening of Khunjerab Pass for trade activities not only aligns with the commitment to year-round operation but also highlights the resilience and determination of both nations to overcome seasonal challenges. This positive development holds the potential to boost economic cooperation, create opportunities for businesses, and strengthen the bond between Pakistan and China. As trade activities thrive during this 14-day window, it sets a positive precedent for future collaborations and reinforces the significance of the Pakistan-China economic corridor