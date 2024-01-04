Tribunal accepts PTI candidates’ appeals against papers rejection

Peshawar - The Election Tribunal has approved the appeals lodged by PTI candidates from Mardan district over the rejection of their nomination papers. Adil Nawaz, representing the Peshawar region, confirmed this development.

The Information Secretary of PTI, in a recent press statement, highlighted that over 50 candidates, including prominent figures such as Atif Khan, Mehmood Jan, Shahram Tarkai, Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Mujahid Khan, Abdul Salam Afridi, and Amir Farzand Khan, faced rejection by the Returning Officers (ROs). Subsequently, they pursued appeals through the Election Tribunal in Peshawar.

The Information Secretary mentioned that Justice Shakeel, presiding over the Election Tribunal, has acknowledged the PTI candidates’ appeals. He has scheduled a hearing for today, the 4th of January.