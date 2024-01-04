Two suspects arrested in alleged encounters

HYDERABAD-The Hyderabad police arrested two suspected in injured condition during alleged police encounters.

According to the spokesperson of the district police, the B Section police signaled to stop the motorcycle-riding suspects near Bachao Band area but the suspects opened fire. Police arrested a suspect Zahid Ali after an encounter and his other companion managed to escape. The injured suspect was shifted to the hospital. Hali road police while patrolling had an encounter with the armed suspect near American Quarters, in which the accused Abdul Rahman was arrested with a weapon. The police took the injured suspect under custody and shifted him to the hospital. The Hali Road police have filed cases against the arrested.