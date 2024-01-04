Thursday, January 04, 2024
US delegation meets local govt secretary to discuss initiatives

Staff Reporter
January 04, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  A delegation from the American Consulate General visited the Local Government Department and held discussions with Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, at his office. The meeting covered various topics of mutual interest, including the local government system, departmental reforms, and other pertinent issues. Javed Qazi highlighted the department’s commitment to providing efficient local government services to citizens throughout the province. He emphasised integration of modern technology to enhance department’s operational efficiency. He informed the delegation about ongoing efforts to digitalise the system, implementing IT-based monitoring systems to ensure seamless delivery of local government services.

