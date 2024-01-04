Thursday, January 04, 2024
Vietnam sets credit growth target at 15pc

Vietnam sets credit growth target at 15pc
Xinhua
January 04, 2024
Business

HANOI-The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has set a credit growth target of 15 percent for the domestic banking system in 2024, Vietnam News Agency reported Wednesday. The target can be adjusted depending on developments of the real situation, the central bank said in a document sent to credit institutions. The bank asked credit institutions to provide loans safely and in line with their risk management capacity, liquidity and ability to mobilize capital, while preventing bad debts from rising. The bank said earlier that it would improve credit quality and prioritize capital for spearhead sectors that drive economic growth in 2024.

Xinhua

Business

