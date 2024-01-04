World Braille Day being marked to honour visually-impaired persons

Like other parts of the world, World Braille Day was observed in Pakistan on Thursday to highlight the significance of improving access to knowledge for persons with visual disabilities.

The theme of the day for 2024 is ‘Empowering Through Inclusion and Diversity’.

In his message on the occasion of World Braille Day, President Dr Arif Alvi reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to advance the rights of persons with disabilities.

The president said Pakistan had endorsed the Marrakesh Treaty for visually-impaired persons which would help them access millions of books in Braille.

“Pakistan has initiated advanced training programmes benefiting students, educators and parents to facilitate an inclusive environment in public spaces where persons with visual impairments can smoothly access vital information and education.”

World Braille Day is observed every year on Jan 4 to honour the birth anniversary of Louis Braille, the inventor of the Braille writing system for blind and visually-impaired individuals.

Despite the advent of new technologies and systems, the visually-impaired and blind people still face significant challenges in leading an independent life.

The prime objective of observing the day is to promote Braille literacy and raise awareness among people about its importance.