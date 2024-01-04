Zardari embarks on Multan tour ahead of elections

With the general elections approaching, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Multan on Thursday for a three-day tour.

According to sources, the former president will address a party gathering in South Punjab and hold important meetings with party members.

Zardari flew from Lahore to Multan via a special plane, accompanied by 10 other PPP leaders. Upon his arrival, the PPP leader was warmly received by former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani and Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood.

Sources said that Zardari would cut a cake on the birth anniversary of the party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on Friday.

He is also scheduled to visit Dera Ghazi Khan and meet with tribal leaders there.

It is anticipated that Zardari will visit Alipur, Muzaffargarh. On this occasion, former federal minister Hammad Saeed Kazmi will formally join the PPP.

Also, the former president is scheduled to meet with important figures, including Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan, in Multan.