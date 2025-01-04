Saturday, January 04, 2025
1,231 applications of employees’ welfare approved

Staff Reporter
January 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL - The District Welfare Fund Committee, chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salma Suleman, approved 1,231 applications for various grants, benefitting government employees and their families. The committee approved grants including monthly financial assistance, funeral expenses, marriage assistance and scholarships worth Rs48.48 million. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salma Suleman lauded the initiative and directed that all legal requirements be met before disbursing the funds. The meeting was attended by senior officials from education, health, and other departments, ensuring a transparent review of applications.

