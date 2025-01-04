Saturday, January 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

AC summons Parvez Elahi for indictment in corruption case

AC summons Parvez Elahi for indictment in corruption case
Web Desk
2:44 PM | January 04, 2025
National

An accountability court has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Parvez Elahi to appear on January 7 for indictment in a case involving alleged corruption in development projects.

In a written order, the court emphasized the necessity of framing charges in the accused's presence and ruled that the indictment process would not face further delays.

Previously, Muhammad Khan Bhatti was exempted from appearing in court due to medical reasons. Parvez Elahi’s recent exemption plea was also granted.

The court has already framed charges against other accused individuals, including Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Khalid Mahmood Chhatta, Asif Mahmood, Naeem Iqbal, Muhammad Asghar, and Asad Ali, in connection with the case.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1735971134.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025