AC summons Parvez Elahi for indictment in corruption case

An accountability court has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Parvez Elahi to appear on January 7 for indictment in a case involving alleged corruption in development projects.

In a written order, the court emphasized the necessity of framing charges in the accused's presence and ruled that the indictment process would not face further delays.

Previously, Muhammad Khan Bhatti was exempted from appearing in court due to medical reasons. Parvez Elahi’s recent exemption plea was also granted.

The court has already framed charges against other accused individuals, including Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Khalid Mahmood Chhatta, Asif Mahmood, Naeem Iqbal, Muhammad Asghar, and Asad Ali, in connection with the case.