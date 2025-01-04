Saturday, January 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Action plan to be finalized to promote cotton cultivation

Our Staff Reporter
January 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Friday that suggestions had been sought from stakeholders in the light of which an action plan would be finalized to promote cotton cultivation across the province. He said this while presiding over a meeting held at Agriculture House to devise a cotton strategy. He said that early sowing of cotton resulted in higher per-acre yield, adding that maximum land would be brought under early cotton cultivation and only approved high-yielding cotton varieties would be cultivated.

He further emphasized that February and March were the most suitable months for early cotton cultivation. At village and union council levels, unutilized land would be prioritized for early cotton sowing.

Lands vacated after the harvesting of oilseed crops would also be used for early cotton cultivation whereas early cotton would also be sown between untilized area of potatoes and sugarcane crops.

Protest held against detention of Dr Aafia in US

The meeting was attended by Punjab Additional Secretary Task Force Muhammad Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Agricultural Consultant Dr Anjum and others.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1735880918.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025