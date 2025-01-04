Agri University Attock requests DC to depute revenue staff for land demarcation

ATTOCK - Deputy Registrar Agri University Attock Campus has requested DC Attock to depute revenue staff for the demarcation of university land to overcome illegal occupation and encroachment. This step has been taken after the reports that some area of the campus has been illegaly occupied. The letter written to DC Attock reads, on 18/12/24, a group constructed a wall on university land illegally and encroached land. The illegally built wall was demolished by the university administration. On 22/12/24, again it was tried to occupy university land. The group also fixed 30 feet long container on the university land. Local police was approached and the mob agreed to vacate the site subject to demarcation of the campus land. The letter further reads that same issue is also being faced by the administration from adjoining private housing societies also.