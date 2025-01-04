Ahsan Iqbal calls for economic development and reiterates zero tolerance for terrorism

Federal Minister for Planning and Development emphasized the need for a "long march" focused on economic progress rather than political agendas, urging unity for the country's stability and prosperity.

Speaking at the Master’s Degree Show 2024 ceremony at the National College of Arts, Iqbal highlighted the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government’s commitment to peace and political stability.

“The dialogue between PTI and the government can produce positive outcomes,” he said, reiterating his belief in resolving issues through political discourse.

Iqbal strongly condemned terrorism, declaring zero tolerance and vowing to combat it with the same determination demonstrated in 2013. “If there is interference from any external sources, the army is fully prepared to respond and ensure peace through sacrifices and struggle,” he added.

The minister also stressed that Afghan soil must not be used against Pakistan for any acts of terrorism.

Highlighting developmental initiatives, he mentioned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Uraan Pakistan project, a four-year plan aimed at empowering youth through skill development and training, turning them into a formidable force for national progress.