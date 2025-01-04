Saturday, January 04, 2025
Air chief emphasizes constant vigilance against global challenges

Web Desk
2:48 PM | January 04, 2025
Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu emphasized the need for constant preparedness to address international challenges while addressing the passing-out parade of naval cadets in Karachi.

Highlighting the strategic role of the Pakistan Air Force, he stated, “The Pakistan Air Force is strengthening the balance of power in the region.” He lauded the Pakistan Naval Academy, calling it one of the world’s finest institutions, and congratulated the cadets on their significant achievement.

The air chief acknowledged the vital role of the Pakistan Navy in safeguarding the nation’s defence and stressed the importance of a robust economy, noting, “A healthy economy is required for a strong defence. The economy of Pakistan is improving with every passing day.”

He also called upon the international community to actively work towards resolving the Kashmir dispute.

Earlier in the ceremony, 79 officers were commissioned into the Pakistan Navy and took an oath to serve with dedication.

