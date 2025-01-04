Ambassador Saqib praises Pakistan MMA’s global success

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Ambassador to Bahrain, Saqib Rauf, extended heartfelt new year greetings to the Pakistan MMA Federation and its athletes, commending their remarkable achievements in 2024 and expressing hope for even greater success in 2025.

“Happy New Year to the Pakistan MMA Federation and its incredible athletes,” the ambassador said. “Your dedication and hard work have brought immense pride to Pakistan on the global stage. We look forward to witnessing your continued excellence and success in 2025.”

The year 2024 marked a turning point for Pakistan in mixed martial arts, with the federation, led by Omar Ahmed, delivering stellar performances that resonated on international platforms. Key achievements included Pakistan’s standout participation in Brave 92 in Bahrain and the IMMAF Championships, highlighting the nation’s growing dominance in in MMA, a proof to its athletes’ talent and resilience.

Ambassador Saqib also praised Sheikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the founder of Brave Combat Federation, for his visionary leadership in creating opportunities that empower nations like Pakistan. “Sheikh Khaled’s commitment to promoting global talent has been transformative, and Brave CF’s partnership with Pakistan reflects a shared vision of mutual growth and unity,” the Ambassador added.

Brave CF has become more than a competitive platform for Pakistan—it embodies hope, unity, and respect. Under Omar Ahmed’s leadership, the Pakistan MMA Federation has capitalized on these opportunities, forging pathways for young athletes to excel on the global stage.

Sharing his views, President of Pakistan MMA Federation Omar Ahmed said: “As the federation gears up for 2025, its focus remains on sustaining its upward trajectory by nurturing emerging talent and expanding the sport’s reach. With the ongoing partnership with Brave CF and platforms like the IMMAF Championships, Pakistan is poised to further solidify its position in the world of MMA.”