Azma Bukhari criticizes KP governance amid Kurram violence

Punjab Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari has strongly condemned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governance, accusing the provincial government of losing its writ in the restive Kurram district.

Bukhari criticized the KP government following a recent attack on Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud in the Bagan area of Lower Kurram. Despite efforts to restore peace, the official's vehicle was targeted, leaving him injured. He was rushed to Lower Alizai Hospital, where his condition is reportedly stable.

The minister alleged that certain elements were sabotaging peace efforts in Kurram and accused the provincial government of prioritizing political prisoners in Adiala Jail over pressing provincial issues. She pointed out that KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had not visited Kurram in two months, while Maryam Nawaz, based in Punjab, expressed concern for the region’s people.

Bukhari criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for its 12 years of rule in KP, stating that issues such as law and order, terrorism, and unemployment remain unresolved, leaving citizens increasingly disillusioned.

Meanwhile, efforts to stabilize Kurram continue, with the first convoy of food and essential goods being transported under strict security to ensure the safety of supplies and personnel. Deputy Commissioner Mehsud, who has been instrumental in peace-building efforts, remains a key figure in addressing the region’s challenges.