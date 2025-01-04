Blast on passenger bus in Turbat kills four, injures several

A deadly blast targeting a passenger bus in Turbat City, Balochistan, resulted in at least four deaths and several injuries.

The explosion occurred in the Bahman area as a bus traveling from Karachi to Turbat was struck. Security forces and rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene, transporting the deceased and injured to the hospital. Several of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

Among the wounded is former SSP Gwadar Zohaib Mohsin, along with several police personnel, as his vehicle was also caught in the blast.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti condemned the attack, offering condolences and reaffirming their commitment to justice.