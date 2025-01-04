Businessmen committed to contribute to economic development

ISLAMABAD - The business community is committed to contributing to the country’s economic development and prosperity through the growth of businesses. However, obstacles to creating a business-friendly environment must be addressed by those in positions of authority.

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) remains dedicated to overcoming these challenges. This statement was made by Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, acting president of ICCI, while addressing a large delegation from Tarnol, led by Malik Shabbir Awan, the founder president of the Talagang Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which visited ICCI to offer congratulations.

Siddiqui recognized Tarnol as an important business hub within the capital and emphasized that collective efforts could dismantle barriers, create opportunities, and lead the community toward greater prosperity. He assured the attendees that ICCI would address issues such as encroachments, water shortages, poor road conditions, inadequate street lighting, and especially the deteriorating law and order situation by bringing them to the attention of the relevant authorities for swift resolution to enable businesses to flourish in a peaceful and secure environment.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General of the United Business Group, praised ICCI’s commitment to improving the local business environment and expressed optimism that the Chamber would succeed in establishing a favorable business atmosphere in the region. A water filtration plant would be installed in Tarnol to benefit both the business community and local residents.

Malik Shabbir Awan, the Talagang Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s founding president, acknowledged ICCI’s efforts to foster an environment that is enabling entrepreneurship. He stressed that collaboration within the business community could lead to transformative change. ICCI’s Acting Senior Vice President, Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, committed to working closely with stakeholders to address key challenges and promote economic growth in the region. Malik Abdul Aziz, while expressing gratitude to the delegation for their visit, reaffirmed ICCI’s commitment to resolving the business community’s issues and supporting a conducive business environment. The event was also attended by several ICCI members, including Executive Members Rohail Anwar Butt, Malik Mohsin Khalid, Zulqurnain Abbasi, as well as Tanzeel Awan, Malik Fayyaz Haider, Akhtar Tanoli, and others.