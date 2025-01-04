Challenges Faced by Public Prosecutors

The administration of justice forms the backbone of a civilised society, and public prosecutors play an essential role in upholding the rule of law in Pakistan. As government advocates, they represent the complainants and ensure justice is served.

However, public prosecutors face significant challenges, not least the disparity in remuneration. Unlike their private-sector counterparts, who command high fees, government lawyers receive modest salaries that are disproportionate to their skills and workload, especially in today’s era of inflation.

It is disheartening that government lawyers must resort to protests and petitions to demand fair pay and better benefits. Despite their dedication to justice, they are often neglected by the authorities. Improved facilities, training, and resources are necessary to enable them to perform their duties more efficiently. The workload of government lawyers is immense, encompassing both prosecuting cases in court and scrutinising detailed reports. Yet, when compared to other officers of the same pay scale, government lawyers are treated unfairly, with limited facilities and no access to government vehicles or other perks.

The government must address these grievances and ensure equitable treatment of public prosecutors. Providing them with adequate resources and fair compensation is not only a matter of justice for them but also essential for maintaining the integrity of the judicial system.

ADVOCATE RIAZ ALI PANHWAR,

Hyderabad.