Chinese companies consent to invest $700 million in Punjab in meeting with CM Maryam

LAHORE - Chinese companies have consented to invest $700 million in Punjab, according to a hangout which claimed that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s visit to China last month has started bearing fruits.

The commitment for the investment was given to the chief minister by a a high-level Chinese delegation which called on her at Punjab House, Islawmabad on FRiday.

The delegation comprised Chengdu General Coordinator for ICT Hub Ms. Scarlett and Deputy CEO Huawei Mr. Yu Ray. Chengdu expressed its consent to make an investment worth 700 million dollars and she gave its principle approval.

It was agreed during the meeting that e-taxi service will be launched soon with the cooperation of Chengdu. A Chinese company will also establish a ‘Computing Centre’ in Lahore Nawaz Sharif IT City. In the meeting, it was also agreed to establish a Data and Cloud Centre in Nawaz Sharif IT City. The Punjab government will provide land and building for establishing a Data and Cloud Centre. It was agreed to establish the first e-commerce platform in Pakistan.

The Chinese company will also impart training to the Pakistani youth for online worldwide trading. Smart control room, smart traffic control, smart transport, smart sanitation centre will be established in Lahore with Chinese cooperation.

Earlier, during their visit to China last month, the Punjab CM and Transport Minister Bilal Akbar and the delegation were briefed about the latest digital centre and AI Industry Centre will also be established in phase-II to introduce the youth with the artificial intelligence technology.

The Chinese government will also provide assistance for platform service capacity building in Punjab. Providing assistance in local investment for the establishment of industries was also reviewed in Phase Three. A collaboration will also be made to introduce Pakistani youth with the modern technological requirements.

Speaking to the Chinese delegation, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “We want to make Punjab the biggest artificial intelligence centre with the cooperation of China. Punjab will soon become an IT hub in the region and we want our youth to excel and surpass in the IT sector.”