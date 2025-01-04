Dense fog disrupts traffic in Punjab, sections of motorway closed

Dense fog has engulfed several regions of Punjab, leading to severe traffic disruptions and the closure of multiple motorway sections.

The Motorway Police have shut down the M-2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, the M-3 from Faisalabad to Jaranwala, and the Lahore-Sialkot M-11 motorway due to dangerously low visibility.

The affected areas include Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad, Bahawalnagar, and Sahiwal, where motorists are facing significant delays. Authorities have advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel and urged drivers to use fog lights for safety.

To further enhance safety, the Motorway Police have launched an awareness campaign, sharing video messages in various regional languages, urging motorists to stay cautious. Travelers are encouraged to keep fog lights on, use double indicators, and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles. Additionally, the use of wiper blades is recommended for improved visibility during the journey.

Motorway Police continue to prioritize public safety and emphasize the importance of caution when navigating through these hazardous conditions.









