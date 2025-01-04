DG Khan Police claim three robbers held after encounter

DG KHAN - DG Khan Police arrested three robbers in an injured state after an encounter while two suspects managed to escape. A stolen motorcycle and a pistol were recovered on the spot. A police spokesperson said that Kot Chutta police received information that five robbers were fleeing after committing a robbery at village Dhol, and they took away a motorcycle. The police pursued the suspects, who entered a bamboo forest near a railway crossing. The suspects opened fire on the police team, prompting the police to respond in self-defence.

During the exchange of fire, three robbers were apprehended in an injured condition. They were identified as Taimoor, son of Abdul Rasheed (Khosa tribe), Jalal, son of Janan (Ladi tribe) and Muhammad Umair, son of Allah Wasaya (Pitafi tribe).

The injured suspects were immediately shifted to THQ Hospital, Kot Chutta, for treatment.

A search operation is underway to apprehend the remaining suspects who fled.