FIA nabs suspect involved in human trafficking, visa fraud

Staff Reporter
January 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) composite Circle Multan on Friday apprehended a suspect while raiding in Mian Chunnu who was involved in human trafficking and visa fraud. According to an FIA spokesperson here on Friday, the suspect — Tahir Mushtaq swindled Rs7.6 million from 36 citizens promising them for job in Dubai and Oman but failed to deliver and went into hiding. He had been wanted by authorities since 2018 and seven cases were registered against him in the FIA Multan Zone. Further investigation was underway, said the spokesperson.

