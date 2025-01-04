Fresh aggression in Kurram to be taken as terrorism, warns KP govt

PESHAWAR, ISLAMABAD - Taking a strong position over the month-long tribal clashes in Kurram, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has said that any party engaging in aggression in the district will be treated as terrorists after the removal of the existing bunkers from the region.

“Kurram will be cleared of arms and bunkers to ensure long-term peace in line with the Apex Committee’s decision,” said KP Chief Minister’s Adviser Barrister Muhammad Saif said here on Friday. The two warring tribes in Kurram finally reached a consensus and signed a peace agreement on Thursday after days-long negotiations. The KP Apex Committee last month had decided to dismantle all private bunkers in the Kurram district as part of efforts to restore peace in the region.

He explained that the construction of new bunkers is forbidden under the recently signed peace agreement. All existing bunkers must be dismantled within a month, after which any faction engaging in hostilities will face strict action as terrorists.

Saif emphasised that both sides involved in the conflict have been given 15 days to provide a detailed plan for surrendering arms.

Additionally, there will be a strict ban on the public display and use of weapons in Kurram. Fundraising for arms purchases in the region will also be prohibited, the advisor explained further.

Meanwhile, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has claimed that terrorist activities have intensified after the fall of Imran Khan-led government.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Gandapur said that discussions with Afghanistan through a tribal jirga could help improve cross-border relations.

He urged the federal government to grant provincial leaders the authority to mediate talks, emphasising their readiness to involve local tribes to foster peace.

He criticised federal policies, attributing them to the rise in terrorism.

“Since Imran Khan’s government ended, terrorist incidents have increased. Misguided policies have led to such outcomes,” he stated.

Discussing the Apex Committee meeting, the chief minister highlighted the need for clear action to recover missing persons and condemned the federal government for dismissing political grievances. He also called for a commission to probe the events of May 9.