Govt, PTI say no offer made to shift Imran to Banigala

ISLAMABAD  -  As the government and the PTI are engaged in talks to resolve conflicting issues, both sides have denied any offer made to move incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan from Adiala Jail to his residence in Banigala, Islamabad.

“Imran has categorically stated that his imprisonment is illegal and he will reject any offer to be moved to other locations including his Banigala residence,” said PTI chief Barrister Gohar Ali Khan while talking to a private TV channel yesterday.

“Imran Khan is not compromising on that. We have not received any offers to move him nor will we consider any,” Gohar said adding the party had no backdoor contacts.

He said that the current negotiations are the only contact with the government.

Meanwhile, PML-N Senator also rejected the impression of giving any offer to the PTI to move Imran Khan to his Islamabad residence.

Talking to the TV channel, he explained no member from the government’s negotiating team had made such an offer in their personal capacity or said anything of the sort.

“As far as I know, no such offer has been made from the government or any quarter,” Siddiqui added.

