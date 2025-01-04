Govt to give access to education to blind people: President

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari said the government was determined to provide better access of education and other facilities to the visually impaired people. In a message on the World Braille Day on January 4, 2025, he said, “We are observing the Braille Day to highlight the importance of access of education for people deprived of eyesight.”

He said the objective of observing the World Braille Day was to create awareness about the rights of people deprived of eyesight. He said it was imperative to provide access to education to the special people for social and economic independence.

He noted that Braille was an important medium for visually impaired people to get education and knowledge.

He underlined the need for ensuring provision of important information to the blind people and said more urgent steps were needed to give visually impaired people access to books in Braille.

Pakistan had ratified the Marrakesh agreement for ensuring access of visually impaired people to education, he said adding high quality educational and informative material should be made available to the visually impaired people.

President Zardari urged that there was a need to pay attention to all sections of people for creating a society based on justice and equality.

“We are committed to protect rights of special people and take measures for their welfare and well being. We resolve to work for the rights of people with special needs,” he added.