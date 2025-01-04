Govt. to renovate 75-year-old school buildings in Lahore

LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided to renovate 75-year-old school buildings in the provincial metropolis.

School Education Department (SED) sources said that it has sought data of historical schools from all education authorities, and the education authorities have been ordered to send the data to the Education Department within three days. According to the Education Department, at least 5 photos of historical schools must be sent within three days. The School Education Department itself will take responsibility for the renovation of these schools.

Sources further said, after the renovation of historical buildings, schools will also be opened to the general public. The decision will increase the enrollment of government schools, they said, adding, due to the dilapidated condition of the schools, enrollment is very low. They said the schools include Victoria Girls High School, Inside Bhati Gate, Government St. Francis Boys High School, New Anarkali, and Government Central Model School, Lower Mall.