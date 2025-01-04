Saturday, January 04, 2025
Govt. to renovate 75-year-old school buildings in Lahore

Our Staff Reporter
January 04, 2025
LAHORE  -  The Punjab government has decided to renovate 75-year-old school buildings in the provincial metropolis.

School Education Department (SED) sources said  that it has sought data of historical schools from all education authorities, and the education authorities have been ordered to send the data to the Education Department within three  days. According to the Education Department, at least 5 photos of historical schools must be sent within three days. The School Education Department itself will take responsibility for the renovation of these schools.

Sources further said, after the renovation of historical buildings, schools will also be opened to the general public. The decision will increase the enrollment of government schools, they said, adding, due to the dilapidated condition of the schools, enrollment is very low. They said the schools include Victoria Girls High School, Inside  Bhati Gate, Government St. Francis Boys High School, New Anarkali, and Government Central Model School, Lower Mall.

Our Staff Reporter

