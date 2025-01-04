HESCO promotes Abdul Ghafoor Shaikh as Chief Engineer

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has issued the promotion order of Acting CE (P&E) Abdul Ghafoor Shaikh to the position of Chief Engineer (BPS-20). The order was issued by HESCO’s DG HR & Admin, Shafique Ahmed Memon, following approval from the Board of Directors. According to a HESCO spokesperson, Abdul Ghafoor Shaikh has formally assumed the charge as Chief Engineer. On the occasion, he expressed his commitment to improving HESCO’s performance and pledged to work towards a consumer-friendly service policy to drive the company’s progress.