Hoax caller arrested in Lodhran

Staff Reporter
January 04, 2025
LODHRAN  -  Police arrested a person over a hoax call on the police helpline here on Friday. According to a spokesperson for police, Riaz Thaheem called the emergency helpline, Pukar 15, claiming that unidentified suspects had stolen one-tola gold and Rs50,000 in cash from his house. Upon receiving the call, Sadr police Kahror Pacca promptly responded but no one confirmed the incident during the inquiry.

 A case was registered against the accused and he was arrested. District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz said that fake calls were not only wastage of resources but could cause legal action. He said that the police helpline was for the help of people and urged citizens to avoid unnecessary and bogus calls. Meanwhile, Sadr police conducted a successful raid in Mouza Molvi Sikandar Wala and arrested eight gamblers red-handed while participating in illegal betting activities.

During the operation, the police team seized eight mobile phones, five motorcycles, Rs15,000 in cash and gambling stuff. A case was registered against the accused and legal action launched.

Protest held against detention of Dr Aafia in US

DPO Kamran Mumtaz said that gambling leads other social evils and it must be eradicated.

