India, Australia trade blows on chaotic day 2 as bowlers dominate in Sydney

A thrilling Day 2 of the final Test between India and Australia saw 15 wickets fall, with bowlers from both sides commanding the spotlight on a challenging Sydney pitch.

India staged a remarkable comeback in the first two sessions, bowling Australia out for 181 in their first innings. Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy led the charge, dismantling Australia’s batting lineup. Siraj claimed three wickets, including Scott Boland’s to end the innings, while Prasidh picked up three, including key dismissals of Steven Smith and Alex Carey. Reddy also impressed with two wickets, including Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, to give India a slender lead of four runs.

India’s second innings began with promise as Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul set a positive tone. However, Scott Boland turned the tide with a fiery spell, claiming four wickets, including Virat Kohli, who continued his poor form. Debutant Beau Webster added to India’s woes, dismissing Shubman Gill for his maiden Test wicket.

Amid the chaos, Rishabh Pant shone with a blistering 61 off 33 balls, narrowly missing the record for India’s fastest Test fifty. His counterattacking knock kept India afloat before he was dismissed by Pat Cummins.

At stumps, India stood at 141/6, leading by 145 runs. However, the loss of skipper Jasprit Bumrah to back spasms during Australia’s innings is a significant blow. Bumrah, the series’ leading wicket-taker with 32 scalps, is likely to be unavailable for the remainder of the match, leaving India vulnerable as Australia looks to capitalize.