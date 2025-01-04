Interior minister orders upgradation, reorganization of National Police Academy

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday ordered upgradation and reorganization of the National Police Academy (NPA) within three months, urging the need to take immediate measures to get the status of university for the institution.

Chairing a meeting at the academy, the minister said the NPA would be transformed into an international-standard institution, attracting police officers from other countries for training. NPA Commandant Muhammad Idrees Ahmed and relevant officials were also present on the occasion. Naqvi said a new master plan for the NPA should be prepared with the assistance of an international consultant. He announced that a funding of Rs 250 million from the National Police Foundation would be transferred to the NPA soon to meet its budget requirements.

“NPA should be made a financially autonomous institution,” he added. The interior minister underscored the need to update the newly inducted police officers’ training courses according to modern requirements. He also announced the addition of new courses on counterterrorism, anti-riots, cyber and other fields at the academy. He directed that best officers would be appointed in the NPA on the pattern of Military Academy, Kakul. He assured the participants of the meeting that officers appointed in the academy would receive better allowances and facilities. He added that a model police station and training laboratories would also be established at the academy to provide training to the officers in this regard. Earlier, the minister visited the academy and announced its upgrade. He took a round of the premises and conducted a detailed inspection of hostels and mess and reviewed the facilities being provided to the probationers. He himself checked the quality of food. He met with the under-training officers and inquired about the facilities. Naqvi directed that high-standard residential facilities should be provided to the probationary officers.