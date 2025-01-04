Saturday, January 04, 2025
Islamabad ATC grants bail to 40 more arrested in November 26 protests

Web Desk
5:55 PM | January 04, 2025
The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Saturday granted bail to 40 additional individuals detained in connection with the November 26 protests.

Presiding Judge Abu Al-Hassnat Muhammad Zulqurnain approved their release against surety bonds of Rs5,000 each.

The accused were represented by lawyers Sardar Masroof, Ansar Kiani, Amna Ali, Mirza Asim Baig, and Murtaza Toori during the proceedings.

This decision follows the court’s approval of bail for 250 accused a day earlier while rejecting 150 other applications.

The cases relate to protests held on November 26, during which several demonstrators faced charges under anti-terrorism laws.

