It is deeply ironic that while the United States has gone to great lengths to ban Huawei, China’s leading technology company, from operating within its borders—pressuring European allies to do the same over unsubstantiated claims of espionage and data collection—it is one of the United States’ own tech giants, Apple, that has been forced to pay a $95 million settlement in a lawsuit accusing its devices of eavesdropping on private conversations. And Apple is not alone. In 2023, Amazon, another major U.S. technology company, agreed to pay over $30 million to settle cases with the Federal Trade Commission involving allegations that its Ring doorbell cameras and Alexa digital assistant violated users’ privacy.

The involvement of both Apple and Amazon in such scandals, coupled with their close ties to the U.S. government, suggests a troubling reality: the United States may well be projecting its own behaviour onto China. By accusing Huawei and other Chinese firms of spying without presenting credible evidence, the U.S. conveniently ignores the extent to which it monitors its own citizens’ conversations through devices manufactured by domestic tech companies. The hypocrisy is glaring. For a nation that claims to champion free speech and free trade, one might expect Huawei and other Chinese firms to be allowed to compete freely in the U.S. market.

Yet, this has not been the case. Instead, the U.S. has consistently used privacy concerns as a pretext to stifle competition from Chinese firms. Whether through bans on Huawei, proposed tariffs on Chinese cars, or warnings about the capabilities of Chinese electric vehicles to “listen in” on passengers, the narrative remains the same: fear of espionage is wielded as both a justification for protectionist policies and a means of curbing potential advancements in Chinese technology.

The recent legal settlements involving U.S. companies like Apple and Amazon expose this hypocrisy on a grand scale. These cases should prompt serious reflection about the devices we surround ourselves with daily. The smartphones in our hands, the computers on our desks, and even the smart devices on our walls are not as innocuous as they seem. They are tools that, directly or indirectly, serve the interests of the U.S. government.

As consumers, we must recognise this reality and remain vigilant. The growing integration of these devices into our lives comes with significant risks—risks that should make us all reconsider how much trust we place in the technology we use.