Joint body to address traders’ grievances about property tax

Peshawar - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Department of Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have decided to form a joint committee to address traders’ grievances regarding property tax and other issues.

The decision was made during an awareness/consultative session on property tax, jointly organized by the SCCI and the Department of Excise and Taxation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at the chamber house. Fazal Moqeem Khan, president of the chamber, chaired the session.

The proposed committee will present the concerns of traders regarding the collection of property taxes across various slabs and will suggest reducing them in an appropriate manner through mutual consensus.

The SCCI vice president, Jalil Jan; E&T Department Director of Revenue, Said ul Ameen; other officers; former presidents Fuad Ishaq, Faiz Muhammad Faizi; Anjuman-e-Tajran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chairman Shaukat Ali; former vice president Naeem Butt; Javed Akhtar, member of the SCCI’s executive committee; traders; and industrialists were in attendance.

The E&T officials, through a multimedia presentation, briefed participants on the imposition of property tax under various categories and slabs according to the KP Finance Act 2024, as well as the different relief measures for the business community and residents through amendments in the Act.

The Excise Department officials and traders agreed to take collective steps to avoid the collection of excessive and double property tax. A joint committee, consisting of representatives from the SCCI and the E&T Department, was formed for this purpose.

Earlier, in his introductory remarks, Fazal Moqeem stated that the business community is willing to pay taxes, but irrational and unnecessary taxes are unacceptable to them. He stressed the need to reduce the rate of property tax and other levies and called for avoiding the disrespect and harassment of traders during tax collection.

On the occasion, Fuad Ishaq and Shaukat Ali, while highlighting the traders’ reservations about the increase in the property tax rate, demanded the abolition of unnecessary and unjust taxes. A comprehensive plan was presented to the traders for the amicable resolution of their issues.

The E&T department officials agreed with the participants’ recommendations and assured them that all grievances would be addressed and facilities would be provided under a one-window operation.